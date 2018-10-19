Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Tuesday, spot gold prices rose by 0.2 2 percent to close at $1225 per ounce as investors take refuge in the safe haven on account weakness in the global equity markets. However, However, the last FED meeting showed a hawkish stance which led to appreciation in the Dollar Index. Dollar index rose to a week high which can be negative for gold prices. However, earlier during the week global stocks were und er pressure, with European shares hitting 22 - month lows on the back of a raft of factors including a U.S. - China trade dispute, rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and western powers, stalled Brexit negotiations and concerns over an economic slowdown in China. Holdings of the largest gold - backed ETF, SPDR Gold, rose nearly 2 percent last week. That was its biggest weekly inflow since January, with the fund having registered declines of more than 4 million ounces since hitting a peak in late April. On the MCX, gold prices rose by 0.66 percent to close at Rs. 32072 per kg.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher today, international markets are trading lower by 0.2 percent at $1230. Geo - political risk between US and Saudi, rising gold holdings in the SPDR gold trust are near term push factors. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today.

