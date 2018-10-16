Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Monday, spot gold prices rose 0.74 percent to close at D1226.5 per ounce to its highest in about 2 - 1/2 months as investors sought refuge in the metal after mounting tensions between Western powers and Saudi Arabia compounded jitters in global stock markets. Global stocks were under pressure, with European shares hitting 22 - month lows on the back of a raft of factors including a U.S. - China trade dispute, rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and western powers, stalled Brexit negotiations and concerns over an economic slowdown in China.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher today, international markets are trading flat at D1225 per ounce. Geo - political risk between US and Saudi, rising gold holdings in the SPDR gold trust are near term push factors.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.