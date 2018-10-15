App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,Last week, spot gold prices increased by 2.5 percent to trade at $1218 as the investors sought refuge in safe haven assets on account of fall in global equities.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Last week, spot gold prices increased by 2.5 percent to trade at $1218 as the investors sought refuge in safe haven assets on account of fall in global equities.Gold has fallen more than 10 percent from a peak in April, with investors increasingly switching to the safety of the greenback as the U.S. - China trade war unfolds against a backdrop of rising U.S. interest rates. The IMF cut its global economic growth forecast for the first time since 2016, citing pressure from trade tussles between the United States and China in turn resulting in safe have n demand for gold. Concerns over economic growth and inflationary pressure from soaring oil prices have further resulted in to positive influence on gold


Outlook


IMF cutting global growth forecast, concerns over inflationary pressure and weak dollar are near term push factors for gold prices to rise in the near term. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, International spot gold prices are trading higher by 0.3 percent at $1221 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 11:35 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.