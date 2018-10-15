Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Last week, spot gold prices increased by 2.5 percent to trade at $1218 as the investors sought refuge in safe haven assets on account of fall in global equities.Gold has fallen more than 10 percent from a peak in April, with investors increasingly switching to the safety of the greenback as the U.S. - China trade war unfolds against a backdrop of rising U.S. interest rates. The IMF cut its global economic growth forecast for the first time since 2016, citing pressure from trade tussles between the United States and China in turn resulting in safe have n demand for gold. Concerns over economic growth and inflationary pressure from soaring oil prices have further resulted in to positive influence on gold

Outlook

IMF cutting global growth forecast, concerns over inflationary pressure and weak dollar are near term push factors for gold prices to rise in the near term. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, International spot gold prices are trading higher by 0.3 percent at $1221 per ounce.

