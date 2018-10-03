Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Tuesday, gold prices rose 1.26 percent to close at $1202.7 per ounce as investors sought refuge in the metal after stock markets sold off due to anti - euro comments by an Italian lawmaker. Stocks fell worldwide, while European assets also dropped after the economics spokesman for Italy's ruling League party, Claudio Borghi, said most of the country's problems could be solved by having its own currency. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday hailed a "remarkably positive outlook" for the U.S. economy. Safe - haven demand rose as Italy's budget plan sets it on course for a potential clash with the European Union. On the MCX, markets remain closed on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Outlook

Safe have demand has increased with Italian crisis spilling over across all the asset classes while Stronger US economy acts as a dent for rising bullion prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.33 percent today at $1206.61 perounce.

For all commodities report, click here