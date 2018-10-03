App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,on Tuesday, gold prices rose 1.26 percent to close at $1202.7 per ounce as investors sought refuge in the metal after stock markets sold off due to anti - euro comments by an Italian lawmaker.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Tuesday, gold prices rose 1.26 percent to close at $1202.7 per ounce as investors sought refuge in the metal after stock markets sold off due to anti - euro comments by an Italian lawmaker. Stocks fell worldwide, while European assets also dropped after the economics spokesman for Italy's ruling League party, Claudio Borghi, said most of the country's problems could be solved by having its own currency. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday hailed a "remarkably positive outlook" for the U.S. economy. Safe - haven demand rose as Italy's budget plan sets it on course for a potential clash with the European Union. On the MCX, markets remain closed on account of Gandhi Jayanti.


Outlook


Safe have demand has increased with Italian crisis spilling over across all the asset classes while Stronger US economy acts as a dent for rising bullion prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.33 percent today at $1206.61 perounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 11:31 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.