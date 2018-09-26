App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Tuesday, spot gold prices rose by 0.2 percent, closing at $1 200.9 per ounce. On the MCX, gold prices declined by 0.07 percent to close at Rs.30819.0 per 10 gms.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Tuesday, spot gold prices rose by 0.2 percent, closing at $1 200.9 per ounce. On the MCX, gold prices declined by 0.07 percent to close at Rs.30819.0 per 10 gms. Meanwhile, after US and China both imposed tariffs on another during last week. The two nations were supposed to have a meeting to discuss trade talks which got cancelled. China’s Vice Premier Liu He was supposed to travel Washington to have talks with US officials. Investors are cautious as they awaiting details from the Federal Reserve meeting which concludes today. As Rate hike is expected, investor will look forward towards FED’S policy statement & Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference following the meeting. Gold prices will be affected if FED increases the interest rates for the third time this year as it will make Dollar Index stronger in turn having negative effect on gold prices.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade higher today. Meanwhile, Investors are looking forward to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to get further clarity on growth and inflation numbers in US. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading higher by 1.1 percent to trade at $1206.2 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 26, 2018 01:42 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

