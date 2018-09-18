App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,Yesterday international spot gold prices increased by 0.61 percent on account of weak dollar and short covering at lower levels.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Yesterday international spot gold prices increased by 0.61 percent on account of weak dollar and short covering at lower levels. On the MCX, gold prices increased by 1.12 percent during the same time frame. Positive events around Brexit lead to strength in Euro and Pound in turn weakening the US dollar. A weak dollar usually helps in the strengthening of gold prices. Meanwhile, Donald Trump decided to go ahead with 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports and reiterated that if China would retaliate then US would impose tariffs on the remaining $267 billion of Chinese imports as well. Since its peak in Apr’18 gold spot prices have declined by nearly 10 percent on account of rising trade war concerns and investors running towards dollar as a safe haven rather than choosing the traditional safe haven of gold.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade higher today despite increasing trade war concerns between US and China. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading lower by 0.18 percent to trade at $ 1203.6 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 11:32 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.