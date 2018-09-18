Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Yesterday international spot gold prices increased by 0.61 percent on account of weak dollar and short covering at lower levels. On the MCX, gold prices increased by 1.12 percent during the same time frame. Positive events around Brexit lead to strength in Euro and Pound in turn weakening the US dollar. A weak dollar usually helps in the strengthening of gold prices. Meanwhile, Donald Trump decided to go ahead with 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports and reiterated that if China would retaliate then US would impose tariffs on the remaining $267 billion of Chinese imports as well. Since its peak in Apr’18 gold spot prices have declined by nearly 10 percent on account of rising trade war concerns and investors running towards dollar as a safe haven rather than choosing the traditional safe haven of gold.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher today despite increasing trade war concerns between US and China. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading lower by 0.18 percent to trade at $ 1203.6 per ounce.

