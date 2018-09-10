App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,Last week, spot gold prices started on a declining note ranging from $1189 on the lower side and $1208 on the higher side, finally settling downs around $1199 mark, with a meagre move of around 0.05 percent.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade higher today despite trade war concerns looming around the corner with Donald Trump likely to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goo ds. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading lower by 0.2 percent to trade at $1193 per ounce.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 10, 2018 01:41 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

