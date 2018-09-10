Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Last week, spot gold prices started on a declining note ranging from $1189 on the lower side and $1208 on the higher side, finally settling downs around $1199 mark, with a meagre move of around 0.05 percent. On the MCX, gold prices traded higher by around 1.2 percent in the same time frame. Gold majorly gained in the second half of the week on account of short covering from lover levels as we ll as weakness in greenback helped in the recovery of gold prices. Latest moves by US President Donald Trump to levy tariffs on additional Chinese goods worth $200 billion is likely to hamper market sentiments and add further strength to the greenback. Another round of talks started between US and Canada in order to reach trade deal after a first unsuccessful attempt in the previous week.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher today despite trade war concerns looming around the corner with Donald Trump likely to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goo ds. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading lower by 0.2 percent to trade at $1193 per ounce.

