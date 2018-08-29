App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,We expect gold prices to trade higher today as gold prices broke the crucial $1200 mark.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Tuesday, spot gold prices declined after marking its highest single day gain on Monday , with the U.S. dollar easing on comments from  the Federal Reserve chairman  in support of a gradual approach to  raising rates. Fed chair Jerome Powell on Friday defended the U.S. central bank's push to raise interest rates as healthy for the economy and signaled more hikes were coming despite President Donald Trump's criticism of higher borrowing costs. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.07 percent to close at Rs.30024 per 10 gms.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade higher today as gold prices broke the crucial $1200 mark. Moreover, a rise in activity in gold options amid geopolitical tensions and a record - long bull market for U.S. equities suggests that investors are betting gold prices have found a floor. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher  marginally by 0.2 percent to  t rade at $1204 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 29, 2018 11:34 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

