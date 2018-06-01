App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, On Thursday , spot gold prices fell 0.24 percent to close at $ 1297.9 per ounce as U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures Index (PCE) showed inflation and core inflation for the year at 2.0% and 1.8% respectively , unchanged from the previous month and in line with expectation.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On  Thursday , spot gold prices  fell 0.24 percent to close at $ 1297.9 per  ounce as  U.S. Personal Consumption  Expenditures Index (PCE)  showed inflation  and core  inflation for the year  at 2.0% and 1.8%  respectively , unchanged from the previous  month and in line with  expectation. However , s harp  los ses were limited as  the dollar wilted after U.S. data  showed the U.S. economy slowed slightly more than  initially expected  in the first quarter while political uncertainty lingered in Italy. U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 2.2 percent annual rate, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate of first - quarter GDP, instead of the previously reported 2.3 percent pace. On the MCX, gold prices declined 0.7 percent to close at Rs. 30831 per 10 gms.

Outlook

Latest announcement by the US to impose tariffs on aluminium and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union would worsen global sentiments further, in turn paving away to demand for the safe haven. Uncertainty between US and China with regards to trade war, weak dollar index and political turmoil in Italy are near term push factors for gold prices to move higher. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading flat at $ 1298.3 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 1, 2018 02:28 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

