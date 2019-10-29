App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Last week, spot gold prices ended higher by 0.9 percent. Investors took shelter under the safe haven asset over rising uncertainties on Brexit as the European Unions delayed a decision on granting an extension to Britain.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Last week, spot gold prices ended higher by 0.9 percent. Investors took shelter under the safe haven asset over rising uncertainties on Brexit as the European Unions delayed a decision on granting an extension to Britain. Sharp downfall in the new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods in September’19 amid declining shipments signalled towards weakness in global economy. Weak economic number from the U.S. further raised the expectation of the interest rate cuts by the U.S. FED which supported the yellow metal. Federal fund futures show that traders see a more than 90% chance for a 25 basis-point rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in its month end monetary policy meeting. Declining U.S. interest rate pressurizes the Dollar and bond yields in turn boosting the appeal for the bullion metals.


Outlook


Expectation of a rate cut by the U.S. Central bank might support the bullion metal. However, easing of tension between U.S. & China might shift the investors towards riskier assets. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading flat at $1504.80 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Read More
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 09:45 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.