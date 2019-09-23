Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Last week, spot gold prices rose by 1.1 percent over fresh tension arising from the Middle East. Severe attacks at two of the major oil facilities in Saudi led to a surge in global tension and pushed the investors towards Gold, the safe haven. However, peace-making gestures by both, U.S. & China; dented the appeal for the safe haven asset and limited the gains. The prolonged trade war started to de-escalate as China decided to exempt some of the U.S. anti-cancer drugs and some other goods from its tariffs list. Even President Trump announced its plans to delay any tariff hikes on Chinese products till 15th October 2019. Prices were also supported earlier in the week over rising expectation of a rate cut by the U.S. Central bank. However, the uptrend was limited even after the rate cut as the markets remained cautious after the U.S. Feral Reserve delivered mixed signals about the next move. Gold which is considered as a hedge against Oil inflation was further pressurized after the oil prices pulled back after a solid rally earlier this week following attacks on Saudi’s production facilities. Oil prices dipped lower after Saudis energy minster stated that it would restore its output by the end of September 2019 which capped the gains for the yellow metal.

Outlook

Mixed signals by the U.S. Federal Reserve for the next move amid easing of tension between U.S. & China might weigh on Gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading higher by 0.59 percent to close at $1524.15 ounce.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Rs 599 for first year