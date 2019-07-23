App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Monday, spot gold rose marginally by 0.01 percent to close at $1424.7 per tonne. Gold prices were pressurized after markets expected a smaller rate cut which supported the Dollar.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Monday, spot gold rose marginally by 0.01 percent to close at $1424.7 per tonne. Gold prices were pressurized after markets expected a smaller rate cut which supported the Dollar. Mixed signals from the FOMC waved away the chances of higher rate cut in their meeting in the end of this month. However, tension from the Middle East further escalated after U.S. claimed to destroy an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz. Constant escalating global tension boosted the appeal for the safe haven asset, gold.


Outlook


Fluctuating chances of a possible rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve might weigh on the prices of the bullion metal. However, escalating tension from the Middle East might provide some support. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading lower by 0.58 percent at $1418.65 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2019 12:08 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

