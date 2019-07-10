App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, On Tuesday, spot gold prices rose by 0.19 percent to close at $1395.2 per ounce. The U.S. Treasury yields rose over falling expectation of a possible interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve which in turn pushed Dollar higher.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Tuesday, spot gold prices rose by 0.19 percent to close at $1395.2 per ounce. The U.S. Treasury yields rose over falling expectation of a possible interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve which in turn pushed Dollar higher. Markets will have a keen watch on FED’S Chair Powell’s semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on the economy for further hints on their monetary policy. However, rising global uncertainties and worries over economic slowdown continued to support Gold; however, appreciating Dollar capped the gains.


Outlook


Fading chances of an aggressive monetary policy easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted the Dollar and weighed on the Gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading lower by 0.36 percent at $1395.45 per ounce.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 10, 2019 11:34 am

