App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Wednesday, Spot gold prices ended higher by 0.49 percent to close at $1333.2 per ounce.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Wednesday, Spot gold prices ended higher by 0.49 percent to close at $1333.2 per ounce. Worries over global economic slowdown boosted the demand for he safe haven asset. On the MCX, Gold prices rose by 0.34 percent to trade at Rs.32742.0 per 10 grams. Moreover, the U.S. Federal Reserve might cut the interest rates considering global growth concerns which further supported the bullion metal. Even the U.S. consumer prices increased marginally last month, signalling towards slowdown in the economy which might further pressurized the Fed to trim the interest rates. Markets will have a keen watch on the next meeting of the US FED policymakers which is to be held on June 18-19, 2019.


Outlook


A possible rate cut by the U.S. FED might continue to help support Gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading higher by 0.18 percent at $1333.65 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 12:18 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.