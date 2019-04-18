App
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Wednesday, spot gold prices declined marginally by 0.19 percent to close at $1273.7 per ounce.

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Wednesday, spot gold prices declined marginally by 0.19 percent to close at $1273.7 per ounce. Stronger Chinese economic data eased the global slowdown concerns which increased the demand for riskier assets in turn pressurizing Gold. In the first quarter China’s economy grew at a steady rate of 6.4 percent, well above the expectations of a 6.3 percent expansion. Gold prices were also dented further over strong US economic data which eased slowdown concerns in the world’s largest economy. Strong US economic data is likely to strength US dollar in coming time. On MCX, gold prices declined by 0.22 percent for the day to close at Rs. 31850.


Outlook


Robust economic data from US & China might increase the demand for riskier assets and in turn might push Gold lower. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading lower by 0.18 percent at $1274.45 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 18, 2019 11:52 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

