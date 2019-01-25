App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 11:29 AM IST

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,On Thursday, spot gold prices declined by 0.11 percent to close at $1280.6 per tonne whereas on the MCX, Gold prices declined marginally by 0.4 percent to close at Rs.32013.0 per 10 gms.

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Thursday, spot gold prices declined by 0.11 percent to close at $128 0.6 per tonne whereas on the MCX , Gold prices declined marginally by 0.4 percent to close at Rs.32 0 13.0 per 10 gms. Prices started to decline after appreciation was seen in the Dollar. The Dollar index rose by 0.5 percent in yesterday’s trading session which pressurized the yellow metal. Even the global equities ticked higher which pointed towards increasing risk appetite amongst investors which pushed the gold prices further down.


Outlook


Prolonged closure of the US government and slowdown in the global economy might support the gold prices. However, uptrend in the Dollar Index might cap the gains. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today ; international markets are trading higher by 0. 14 percent at $ 1281.55 per ounce.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 25, 2019 11:29 am

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

