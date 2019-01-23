App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,On Tuesday,s pot gold prices rose 0.4 percent to close at $1284.6 per tonne as slowdown in the global economic growth weighed on the market sentiments and led to an increase in the demand for the safe aven asset.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Tuesday,s pot gold prices rose 0.4 percent to close at $1284.6 per tonne as slowdown in the global economic growth weighed on the market sentiments and led to an increase in the demand for the safe aven asset. The uptrend in the gold prices was restricted by appreciation in the Dollar Index. Gold prices have risen over 10 percent after hitting 18 months low in August 2018 supported by falling global equitie s and weaker dollar. On the MCX prices rose 0.37 percent to close at Rs.32160 per 10 gms .


Outlook


On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading higher by 0. 04 percent at $ 1283.95 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.