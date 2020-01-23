Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices ended marginally higher by 0.06 percent to close at $1558.6 per ounce. The coronavirus outbreak in China led to multiple deaths and the reported cases of infection confirmed were over 500. The world health organisation will arrive on a decision on Thursday i.e. today whether to declare a global emergency over the outbreak. The virus has apparently hit U.S. as well as they reported their first case. Investors assessed that virus outbreak might lead to a global epidemic and impact the global economy which supported Gold prices. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin stated that the fresh trade deals with China, Mexico and Canada could help the U.S. economy and helped the U.S. Dollar recover in turn pressurizing the yellow metal prices.



Outlook

The new virus outbreak in China and U.S. might raise worries in the global markets and support the Yellow metal prices. However, better growth prospects of the U.S. economy might undermine the demand for Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today.

For all commodities report, click here