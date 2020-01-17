App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Thursday, Spot gold prices ended lower by 0.22 percent to close at $1552.5 per ounce.


Angel Broking's report on Gold


On Thursday, Spot gold prices ended lower by 0.22 percent to close at $1552.5 per ounce. Positive economic data published by U.S. & China coupled with the interim trade deal between U.S. & China shifted the investors towards riskier asset classes and dented the appeal for Gold. Robust trade data from China amid surge in U.S. retail sales for the third consecutive month in December 2019 decreased the demand for the safe haven asset which weighed on the prices. Even the claims for unemployment benefits dipped for the fifth week which further improved the market sentiments. Moreover, the interim trade deal between U.S. & China further weighed on the yellow metal prices.


Outlook


The signing of the trade between US and China amid robust economic data from U.S. & China has provided some relief to the investors and improved global risk appetite in turn pressurizing Gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 10:55 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.