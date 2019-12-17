Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Monday, spot gold prices ended marginally higher by 0.03 percent to close at $1476.0 per ounce.
Angel Broking's report on Gold
On Monday, spot gold prices ended marginally higher by 0.03 percent to close at $1476.0 per ounce. Uncertainties around the Sino-American trade spat kept the safe haven asset, Gold prices steady. U.S. officials stated that the Phase one trade deal is completed in which Washington would roll back a few tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing would increase their purchases from U.S. by 200 billion in the next two years. However, Chinese officials remained cautious ahead of signing the trade deal with U.S. No proper details over signing the interim trade deal kept the yellow metal prices in Check.
Outlook
Uncertainties around the U.S. & China trade and tariff situation might boost the appeal for the safe haven asset provides some support. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading lower by 0.02 percent at $1480.25 per ounce.
