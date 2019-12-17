App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 10:43 AM IST

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Monday, spot gold prices ended marginally higher by 0.03 percent to close at $1476.0 per ounce.


Angel Broking's report on Gold


On Monday, spot gold prices ended marginally higher by 0.03 percent to close at $1476.0 per ounce. Uncertainties around the Sino-American trade spat kept the safe haven asset, Gold prices steady. U.S. officials stated that the Phase one trade deal is completed in which Washington would roll back a few tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing would increase their purchases from U.S. by 200 billion in the next two years. However, Chinese officials remained cautious ahead of signing the trade deal with U.S. No proper details over signing the interim trade deal kept the yellow metal prices in Check.


Outlook


Uncertainties around the U.S. & China trade and tariff situation might boost the appeal for the safe haven asset provides some support. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading lower by 0.02 percent at $1480.25 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 17, 2019 10:43 am

#Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

