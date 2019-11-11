Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Gold

Last week, Gold prices plunged over 3 percent after tensions between U.S. & China eased which boosted the risk appetite amongst investors and dented the demand for the safe haven asset, Gold. The 16 month long trade spat had roiled the markets and boosted the appeal for the safe haven asset, Gold. However, U.S. & China stated that they would revoke few of the tariffs imposed earlier as a part of the phase one agreement of the trade deal. Conciliatory gestures by both the super power nations signalled` towards easing of tension hampering the appeal for the yellow metal. Moreover, a consistent strengthening of the labour market in U.S. supported the Dollar which further weighed on the yellow metal prices. A larger than expected fall was witnessed in the number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits which supported the U.S. Dollar.

Outlook

Fading optimism over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China amid weak economic data from China might dent the risk appetite amongst investors and support Gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading marginally lower by 0.03 percent at $1462.45 per ounce.

