App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Gold On Wednesday, spot gold prices ended lower by 0.21 percent to close at $1474.1 per ounce. Gold prices were pressurized after reports stated that the trade negotiations between U.S. & China were going well.


Angel Broking's report on Gold


Gold On Wednesday, spot gold prices ended lower by 0.21 percent to close at $1474.1 per ounce. Gold prices were pressurized after reports stated that the trade negotiations between U.S. & China were going well. Gold prices were supported in the earlier trading session after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a trade deal between both the nations might be delayed until the next U.S. elections. Both the nations are now deciding on the amount of tariffs to be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal which reinfused optimism on the markets and boosted the appeal for the riskier assets in turn denting the demand for Gold, the safe haven. Markets have just been revolving around the trade and tariffs talks any improvement in their current trade scenario might improve the global economic conditions and further pressurize Gold prices.


Outlook


Positive signals from the U.S. & China trade and tariff situation might dent demand for the safe haven asset, gold. However, weak U.S. economic data might weigh on the Dollar and provide some support for the yellow metal prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading marginally higher by 0.08 percent at $1481.35 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
Read More
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 10:52 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.