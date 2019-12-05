Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Gold

Gold On Wednesday, spot gold prices ended lower by 0.21 percent to close at $1474.1 per ounce. Gold prices were pressurized after reports stated that the trade negotiations between U.S. & China were going well. Gold prices were supported in the earlier trading session after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a trade deal between both the nations might be delayed until the next U.S. elections. Both the nations are now deciding on the amount of tariffs to be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal which reinfused optimism on the markets and boosted the appeal for the riskier assets in turn denting the demand for Gold, the safe haven. Markets have just been revolving around the trade and tariffs talks any improvement in their current trade scenario might improve the global economic conditions and further pressurize Gold prices.

Outlook

Positive signals from the U.S. & China trade and tariff situation might dent demand for the safe haven asset, gold. However, weak U.S. economic data might weigh on the Dollar and provide some support for the yellow metal prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading marginally higher by 0.08 percent at $1481.35 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here