you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Thursday, Spot gold prices ended higher by 0.65 percent to close at $1566.6 per tonne as concerns over the economic damage by the coronavirus outbreak weighed on the market sentiments and boosted the demand for the safe haven asset, Gold.


Angel Broking's report on Gold


On Thursday, Spot gold prices ended higher by 0.65 percent to close at $1566.6 per tonne as concerns over the economic damage by the coronavirus outbreak weighed on the market sentiments and boosted the demand for the safe haven asset, Gold. The death toll has crossed 630 in China with over 30,000 people infected by the coronavirus. The uptrend was restricted after China's move to trim tariffs on few U.S. imports that boosted the demand for the riskier assets and weighed on the yellow metal prices. The gains for Gold were further limited as the U.S. Dollar appreciated over robust U.S. economic data making Gold expensive for other currency holders. Solid Manufacturing numbers coupled with rise in January private payrolls and services sector activities signaled towards growth in the biggest economy in the world in turn supporting the U.S. Dollar.



Outlook


The rapidly spreading virus and its economic impact might boost the appeal for the safe haven asset, Gold. Appreciating Dollar over robust U.S. economic data might cap the gains for Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 7, 2020 10:20 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

