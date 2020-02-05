App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Monday, Spot gold prices ended lower by 0.9 percent to close at $1576.1 per tonne.


Angel Broking's report on Gold


On Monday, Spot gold prices ended lower by 0.9 percent to close at $1576.1 per tonne. The U.S. Dollar appreciated over robust U.S. manufacturing numbers which in turn weighed on the yellow metal prices. After contracting for five straight months U.S. manufacturing data rose in the first month of 2020 reflecting the surge in new orders. However, concerns over the economic damage by the coronavirus outbreak weighed on the market sentiments in turn limiting the downfall for the yellow metal. The death toll has risen to 425 with over 20000 people infected by the coronavirus. China’s central bank infused the markets with cash and also trimmed some lending rates so as to support their economic fall out because of the severe virus breakout.



Outlook


Appreciating Dollar coupled with stimulus measures taken by China might weigh on Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 12:06 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.