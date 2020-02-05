Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Monday, Spot gold prices ended lower by 0.9 percent to close at $1576.1 per tonne.
Angel Broking's report on Gold
On Monday, Spot gold prices ended lower by 0.9 percent to close at $1576.1 per tonne. The U.S. Dollar appreciated over robust U.S. manufacturing numbers which in turn weighed on the yellow metal prices. After contracting for five straight months U.S. manufacturing data rose in the first month of 2020 reflecting the surge in new orders. However, concerns over the economic damage by the coronavirus outbreak weighed on the market sentiments in turn limiting the downfall for the yellow metal. The death toll has risen to 425 with over 20000 people infected by the coronavirus. China’s central bank infused the markets with cash and also trimmed some lending rates so as to support their economic fall out because of the severe virus breakout.
Outlook
Appreciating Dollar coupled with stimulus measures taken by China might weigh on Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today.
For all commodities report, click here
