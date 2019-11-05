App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, On Monday, spot gold prices ended lower by 0.28 percent to close at $1509.2 per ounce. Prices dipped after U.S. & China expressed their optimism over striking a deal this month to end the prolonged trade war.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Monday, spot gold prices ended lower by 0.28 percent to close at $1509.2 per ounce. Prices dipped after U.S. & China expressed their optimism over striking a deal this month to end the prolonged trade war. The 16 month long trade spat had roiled the markets and boosted the appeal for the safe haven asset, Gold. However, situations have seemed to run around as both countries are trying to find a way out of the protracted tariff spat which has boosted the risk appetite amongst investors and pushed Gold prices lower.


Outlook


Optimism over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China amid positive economic data from U.S. & China might boost the risk appetite amongst investors and dent the appeal for the safe haven asset. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading lower by 0.23 percent at $1507.6 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 5, 2019 10:00 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

