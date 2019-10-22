Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Monday, spot gold prices declined by 0.4 percent to close at $1484.3 per ounce on improved appetite for riskier assets, while investors awaited further clarity from the U.S. Federal Reserve on more possible interest rate cuts this year. Appetite for riskier assets improved on hopes for a resolution to the protracted U.S.-China trade war and Britain avoiding a European Union exit. Federal fund futures show that traders see an 87% chance for a 25 basis-point rate cut by the U.S. central bank in its month-end monetary policy meeting. On the MCX, gold prices declined by 0.52 percent to close at Rs.37890 per 10 gms.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower today as tensions on Brexit seem to have taken a back seat for the time being while investors will await clarity on the interest rate cuts by the US FED in the coming week. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $1483.79 per ounce.

