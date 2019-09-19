App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Wednesday, spot gold prices ended lower by 0.57 percent to close at $1493.7 per ounce.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Wednesday, spot gold prices ended lower by 0.57 percent to close at $1493.7 per ounce. Gold Prices dipped even after the U.S. Federal Reserve trimmed the interest rates by 25 bps. Prices were pressurized as markets remained cautious as the U.S. FED delivered mixed signals about the next move. Gold which is considered as a hedge against Oil inflation was further pressurized after the oil prices pulled back after a solid rally earlier this week following attacks on Saudi’s production facilities. Oil prices dipped lower after Saudis energy minster stated that it would restore its output by the end of September 2019. Fading optimism over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China after both the nations delivered peace-making gestures might dent the risk appetite amongst investors and push the bullion metal prices higher. U.S. President Donald Trump stated that his administration might strike a deal with China before the U.S. presidential election, or the day after U.S. voters go to the polls.


Outlook


Mixed signals by the U.S. Federal Reserve for the next move might weigh on Gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading lower by 0.97 percent to close at $1501.15 ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Sep 19, 2019 11:23 am

