you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, last week, spot gold prices rose by 0.4 percent over rising global uncertainties coupled with weaker U.S. Dollar.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Last week, spot gold prices rose by 0.4 percent over rising global uncertainties coupled with weaker U.S. Dollar. Rising expectations of a possible rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve continue to weigh on the Dollar Index and support the yellow metal prices. Even the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes yields lingered above its lowest levels in over 30 month low over expectation of weaker U.S. private jobs data in June, 2019. Falling yield weighed on the U.S. Dollar and in turn supported the bullion metal prices.


Outlook


Better than expected U.S. job data eased the chances of an aggressive monetary policy easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted the Dollar and weighed on the Gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading marginally higher by 0.02 percent at $1400.4 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 8, 2019 01:34 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

