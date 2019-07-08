Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Last week, spot gold prices rose by 0.4 percent over rising global uncertainties coupled with weaker U.S. Dollar. Rising expectations of a possible rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve continue to weigh on the Dollar Index and support the yellow metal prices. Even the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes yields lingered above its lowest levels in over 30 month low over expectation of weaker U.S. private jobs data in June, 2019. Falling yield weighed on the U.S. Dollar and in turn supported the bullion metal prices.

Outlook

Better than expected U.S. job data eased the chances of an aggressive monetary policy easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted the Dollar and weighed on the Gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading marginally higher by 0.02 percent at $1400.4 per ounce.

