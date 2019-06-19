Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Monday, spot gold prices ended higher by 0.53 percent to close at $1346.1 per ounce. Prices rose over expectations that the US Federal Reserve might trim the interest rates considering the economic scenario. Even the European central bank might consider monetary easing which further supported the yellow metal. Markets will have a keen watch on the Fed’s monetary policy decision which will be announced later in the day. Hopes over a possible rate cut might support Gold prices. Optimism over a possible trade deal between US & China might dent the appeal for the bullion metal. President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. & China will resume with the trade talks before the two presidents meet at the G20 meet which will be held later this month in Japan. President trump has confirmed that he will be meeting China’s president Xi Jinping to try and resolve the prolonged trade spat.

Outlook

Chances of a rate cut might support Gold prices. However, optimism over a possible trade deal between US and China might shift the investors towards riskier assets, denting the appeal for Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading lower by 0.2 percent at $1347.95 per ounce.

