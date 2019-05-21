Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Monday, spot gold prices ended marginally higher by 0.03 percent to close at $1277.5 per ounce. Dip in the global stocks helped Gold prices recover a bit from its last week’s sharp decline. The markets will have an eye for the FED’S minutes due on 22nd May 2019 which give hints whether they will cut their interest rates considering the escalating trade tension. Possibility of a rate cut weighed on the Dollar Index as well as the global stocks. Meanwhile, as per data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published yesterday, Russia increased its gold holdings by 15.15 tonnes to 2,183.52 tonnes in April 2019.

Outlook

U.S. threaten Iran amid China’s tech giant, Huawei’s ban by United States signalling towards further escalation of trade tension might boost the appeal for gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.15 percent at $1275.15 per ounce.

