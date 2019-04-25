Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, Spot Gold prices ended higher by 0.22 percent at $1275.0 per ounce. Gold bounced back after declining for over a couple of trading sessions as the rally in US stocks and appreciating Dollar weighed on the prices. Optimism over a possible trade deal between the United States and China faded worries of global economic slowdown, denting the demand for the safe-haven asset Gold. However, the U.S. Dollar Index rose by 0.6 percent which capped the gains for the yellow metal. Gold prices have declined over 5 percent since its peak in February 2019 over appreciating Dollar and change in risk appetite amongst inventors.

Outlook

Appreciating Dollar and rally in global stocks might pressurize the precious metal. Investors will have a keen watch on the US GDP data which is due this week. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading lower by 0.11 percent at $1277.95 per ounce.

