App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading flat at $1295.05 per ounce.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Thursday, spot gold declined by 0.99 to close at $1296.0 per ounce whereas Gold on the MCX declined sharply by 1.24 percetn to close at Rs.31808 per 10gms. Dollar gained in yesterday’s trading session as fears of no deal Brexit eased off ahead of a vote to extend the deadline for Britain's exit from the European Union which is scheduled at the end of this month. Trade tension between US & China added the trouble as US President Donald Trump emphasized that he was in no rush to secure a deal with China which raised fresh concerns over possibility of a trade deal between the biggest economies of the world. The officials of both the countries will meet again next month.


Outlook


Global tension rose demand for U.S. Dollar as a safe haven asset which might pressurize Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading flat at $1295.05 per ounce.

Read More
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 11:49 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

BPSC 2019 Result for Assistant Engineer for Civil, Mechanical Branch O ...

#AskJumboOnCN - Kumble Answers Your Questions

The Gunman in New Zealand Livestreamed His Killing Spree, And Facebook ...

I Feel I Need to Mature and Not Talk Nonsense, Says Kapil Sharma

Tesla Model Y Compact SUV Unveiled, Gets an All-Electric Mileage of 48 ...

'Weak' Caste Identity, OBC Rebels: Will Cong's Hardik Gamble Pay Off A ...

One Direction Member Louis Tomlinson's 18-Year-Old Sister Felicite Die ...

Google Maps Rolling Out Feature to Report Accidents, Speed Traps: Here ...

World Sleep Day: Sleeplessness Costs the World More Than a Trillion Do ...

Fadnavis and Uddhav to begin joint poll meetings from today

Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-incumbency?

New Zealand police hunt "active shooter" after gunman opens fire at mo ...

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Pakistan will have better ties with India after polls, says Imran Khan

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open positive led by banks, HDFC B ...

Prakash Gaba on March 15: Buy ITC, NBCC, & United Spirits; sell Jet Ai ...

JPMorgan says it expects more more stability in global economy

Rupee extends gaining streak, opens higher at 69.33 a dollar

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Nine dead in shooting at Christchurch's M ...

Photograph movie review: Ritesh Batra’s dramedy fails to replicate T ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Bailout package for debt-ridden BSNL: Keeping Air India and public sec ...

Europa League: Arsenal overcome first-leg deficit to see off Rennes; C ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Photograph Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's film ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Bulleya from RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) marks Rabbi Shergill's return to ...

Masaba Gupta refrains from exerting her rights for alimony, as she hea ...

Avengers Endgame trailer: Iron Man lands on earth, Thor ‘likes’ Ca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.