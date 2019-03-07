Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, Spot gold prices declined by 0.06 percent to close at $1286.4 per ounce. Dollar recovered as markets await for the U.S. jobs data to be disclosed tomorrow, for signs of growth in the world’s largest economy. Weak data from the Eurozone in the past few weeks is pointing towards no change in the interest rate by the ECB at today’s meeting. With US-China trade tension easing off and the softening of Brexit negotiations seems to have increased the risk appetite in the markets. Investors are moving towards riskier asset class and withdrawing their investments in metals which weighed on Gold prices. As per the US data, Hedge funds and fund managers have reduced their long position in COMEX gold and in turn increased their long position in Silver. On the MCX, Gold prices declined by 0.42 percent to close at Rs.31948.0 per 10 gms.

Outlook

Markets will have a keen watch on the ECB press conference which is to be conducted later today. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading lower by 0.04 percent at $1287.05 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.