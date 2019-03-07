App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading lower by 0.04 percent at $1287.05 per ounce.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Wednesday, Spot gold prices declined by 0.06 percent to close at $1286.4 per ounce. Dollar recovered as markets await for the U.S. jobs data to be disclosed tomorrow, for signs of growth in the world’s largest economy. Weak data from the Eurozone in the past few weeks is pointing towards no change in the interest rate by the ECB at today’s meeting. With US-China trade tension easing off and the softening of Brexit negotiations seems to have increased the risk appetite in the markets. Investors are moving towards riskier asset class and withdrawing their investments in metals which weighed on Gold prices. As per the US data, Hedge funds and fund managers have reduced their long position in COMEX gold and in turn increased their long position in Silver. On the MCX, Gold prices declined by 0.42 percent to close at Rs.31948.0 per 10 gms.


Outlook


Markets will have a keen watch on the ECB press conference which is to be conducted later today. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading lower by 0.04 percent at $1287.05 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Leukaemia 'Thousands of Times Harder' Than Expected: Japan Swimmer Ike ...

Rafael Nadal Wants Nick Kyrgios to Set Better Example

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The Closest an Android Phone Has Been, to ...

Lehmann Marks Return to Coaching with Brisbane Heat

International Women's Day: Breaking Gender Barriers, One App at a Time

So Report on PMO Interference Was True, Says Rahul Gandhi on ‘Stolen ...

Does Rahul Need a Certificate from Pakistan About Rafale: Ravi Shankar ...

Janhvi Kapoor Cuts Birthday Cake with Sword, Brother Arjun Kapoor Post ...

All-New Honda Civic Launched in India for Rs 17.69 Lakh, Receives 1100 ...

'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

Unpacking row over IAF strikes in Balakot, satellite data: Unless Indi ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

From Redmi Note 7 to Honor 9N: The best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Women who broke silence over abuse and ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.