App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, optimism expressed by Trump in his yesterday’s speech over a possible trade deal with China might support the prices. However, a stronger Dollar might weigh on the prices.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Wednesday, spot gold prices traded lower by 0.67percent to close at $1306.2per tonne. Dollar continued to strengthen over stronger US job data which pressurized the yellow metal in yesterday’s trading session. However, Spot Gold prices continued to trade above the $1300as concerns over global economic slowdown and the threat of another US government shutdown supported the safe haven asset. On the MCX, Gold prices rose 0.25percentto close at Rs.33327.0 per 10gms.


Outlook


Optimism expressed by Trump in his yesterday’s speech over a possible trade deal with China might support the prices. However, a stronger Dollar might weigh on the prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading marginally lower by 0.48percentat $1308.05per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 11:09 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.