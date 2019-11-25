App
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Gold Last week, spot gold prices ended higher by 0.2 percent after uncertainties surrounding around the prolonged trade war between U.S. & China weighed on the market sentiments.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Angel Broking's report on Gold


Gold Last week, spot gold prices ended higher by 0.2 percent after uncertainties surrounding around the prolonged trade war between U.S. & China weighed on the market sentiments. Tension escalated earlier in the week between both the nations after U.S. passed a bill requiring annual certification of Hong Kong’s autonomy which China considered as interference in internal matters. President Donald Trump threatened of imposing fresh tariffs on China if the two nations fail to strike a deal soon which weighed on the market sentiments. However, situations seemed to ease down after U.S. issued licenses for some of their companies to deal with the Chinese firm, Huawei which was earlier blacklisted. Moreover, China inviting U.S. trade negotiators for a fresh round of face to face trade talks in Beijing in an attempt to end the prolonged trade war. Prices were further pressurized after the minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting stated that they won’t require any further rate cuts until their economy takes turn for the worse.


Outlook


Optimism over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China might dent the demand for Gold and push the prices lower. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading lower by 0.16 percent at $1468.10 per ounce.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 25, 2019 11:08 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

