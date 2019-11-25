Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Gold Last week, spot gold prices ended higher by 0.2 percent after uncertainties surrounding around the prolonged trade war between U.S. & China weighed on the market sentiments.
Gold Last week, spot gold prices ended higher by 0.2 percent after uncertainties surrounding around the prolonged trade war between U.S. & China weighed on the market sentiments. Tension escalated earlier in the week between both the nations after U.S. passed a bill requiring annual certification of Hong Kong’s autonomy which China considered as interference in internal matters. President Donald Trump threatened of imposing fresh tariffs on China if the two nations fail to strike a deal soon which weighed on the market sentiments. However, situations seemed to ease down after U.S. issued licenses for some of their companies to deal with the Chinese firm, Huawei which was earlier blacklisted. Moreover, China inviting U.S. trade negotiators for a fresh round of face to face trade talks in Beijing in an attempt to end the prolonged trade war. Prices were further pressurized after the minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting stated that they won’t require any further rate cuts until their economy takes turn for the worse.
Outlook
Optimism over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China might dent the demand for Gold and push the prices lower. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading lower by 0.16 percent at $1468.10 per ounce.
