you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading lower by 0.15 percent to close at 1491.75 per ounce.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices ended higher by 0.57 percent to close at $1489.4 per ounce. After dipping over 1 percent in the earlier trading session prices recovered yesterday after rising uncertainties over Britain’s exit from the European Unions weighed on the market sentiments and boosted the appeal for the safe haven asset, Gold.

Prices were further supported after markets expected that the prodemocracy protest in Hong Kong might affect the trade situations between U.S. & china. U.S. House of Representatives took on China by passing four pieces of legislation out of which three were related to the on-going protest in Hong Kong.

Close

The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet in the end of October’19 to decide on their approach ahead. No concrete outcome of the trade war might continue to hamper their economies which might force the FED to trim down the interest rates.

related news

Outlook

Gold prices might find some support over debatable chances of Britain’s exit from the EU amid fading optimism over a possible trade delal between U.S. & China. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading lower by 0.15 percent to close at 1491.75 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Oct 17, 2019 11:26 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

