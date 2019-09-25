Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Tuesday, spot gold prices rose by 0.65 percent to close at $1531.8 per ounce. U.S. lawmakers called for impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump which weighed on the global equities and in turn supported the Bullion metal prices. In September’19, U.S. consumer confidence data dipped to its lowest levels in about nine months which further raised worries about the global economy. The escalating trade tension between U.S. & China has hampered the prospects for economic growth. Situations might further worsen as President Donald Trump expressed his disapproval over China’s trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly and also added that he won’t accept a bad deal for U.S. in the negotiations. German Manufacturing PMI numbers dipped lower 41.4 in September 2019, the worst in almost a decade which came a s a bit of a shock for the markets and dented the risk appetite amongst investors. Even the Eurozone Manufacturing Index dipped to a 83 month low of 45.6 in September 2019 which signalled towards an evident slowdown and boosted the appeal for the bullion metal.

Outlook

Constant escalating global slowdown worries amid no concrete outcome of the U.S. - China trade spat might dent the risk appetitie amongst investors and in turn push gold prices higher. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading lower by 0.22 percent to close at $1536.85 per ounce.

