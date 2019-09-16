Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Last week, spot gold prices declined marginally by 0.1 percent as the appeal for Gold faded away after easing of global slowdown worries. The U.S. Treasury yields jumped to a multiple weeks high after U.S.- China trade tensions eased down which evaded the slowdown worries and pushed the prices lower. The prolonged trade war started to de-escalate as China decided to exempt some of the U.S. anti-cancer drugs and some other goods from its tariffs list. Even President Trump announced its plans to delay any tariff hikes on Chinese products by two weeks. Rising expectation of monetary policy easing by major central banks around the globe provided some support for the yellow metal. After a dovish approach by the European Central bank, markets will have a keen watch on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stance considering the global economic worries. However, prices traded below the $1500 level as improvement in the risk appetite amongst investors limited the gains for the yellow metal.

Outlook

Surge in tension from the Middle East might boost the appeal for the safe haven asset and push the prices higher. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading marginally higher by 0.76 percent to close at $151.95 per ounce.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Rs 599 for first year