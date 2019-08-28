App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Tuesday, spot gold prices ended higher by 1.07 percent to close at $1542.4 per ounce.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Tuesday, spot gold prices ended higher by 1.07 percent to close at $1542.4 per ounce. Weak U.S. economic data amid inversion in the yield curve reinfused the recession worries and boosted the appeal for the safe haven asset, gold. No concrete outcome of the U.S. & China trade tiff has further raised slowdown concerns. Markets will now wait for 1st September 2019 where U.S. when the first stage of U.S. tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods will come into effect. China has also decided to retaliate by imposing tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. products effective from the same day.


Outlook


Escalating trade tension between the largest economies in the world might continue to boost the appeal for the safe haven asset, Gold. ON the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading lower by 0.41 percent to close at 1545.45 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.