App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade Higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Monday, spot gold prices ended higher by 0.96 percent to close at $1511.2 per ounce.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Monday, Spot Gold prices ended higher by 0.96 percent to close at $1511.2 per ounce. The prolonged tension between U.S. & China doesn’t seem to ease off as U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that he was not ready to strike any deal with China and the round of talks to be held in September were doubtful. Rising tension between the biggest economies in the world boosted the appeal fort the safe haven asset. Moreover, the Hong Kong international airport which is one of the busiest cargo airports was shut down due to thousands of protestors in Hong Kong. Even a slump in the Argentina's markets after the market-friendly President Mauricio Macri lost the Presidential primaries by a much wider-than-expected margin. Rising global worries might boost the demand for the bullion metal.


Outlook


Escalating tension between U.S. & China amid rising tension around the globe might increase the demand for the safe haven asset, Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade Higher today; international markets are trading higher by 0.61 percent at $1526.5 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 11:05 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.