Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold ended higher by 0.62 percent to close at $1425.8 per tonne. Prices appreciated over expectation of monetary policy easing by major central banks. However, recovery in the Dollar Index capped the gains for Gold. Even the escalating tension from the Middle East and chances of slowdown in the global economy pushed Gold prices higher. Markets will have keen watch on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July 30-31 meeting where they are expected to trim down the rate. A rate cut in by FOMC might push the Dollar lower and support Gold prices. Moreover, even the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to move towards monetary easing.

Outlook

Rising chances of a rate cut by the U.S. FED following weakening of the U.S. economic data might support Gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading lower by 0.08 percent at $1422.45 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here