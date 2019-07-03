Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, On Tuesday, spot gold prices ended higher by 2.47 percent to close at $1418.2 per ounce after rising global trade uncertainties dent the risk appetite amongst investors and in turn boost the appeal for the bullion metal.
On Tuesday, spot gold prices ended higher by 2.47 percent to close at $1418.2 per ounce after rising global trade uncertainties dent the risk appetite amongst investors and in turn boost the appeal for the bullion metal. Expectation of trade deal between U.S. & China weighed eased of the slowdown concerns a bit. However, US president Trump stated that any kind of deal between the two nations will somewhat be tilted in the favour of the United States. Moreover, U.S. is planning to impose tariffs on $4 billion worth European Union goods over the prolonged dispute of the aircraft subsidies. Rising global tension led to an increase in the demand for safe haven metal. Weakening of the manufacturing sector globally signals towards an evident slowdown which might drive the investors to take shelter under the safe haven asset and push Gold prices higher.
Weak economic data and rising global tensions might provide some support for the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading higher by 1.31 percent at $1426.45 per ounce.
