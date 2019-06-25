App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, On Monday, Spot Gold prices ended higher by 1.47 percent to close at $1419.2 per tonne. Prices surged as the global tensions further escalated after the U.S. imposed fresh duties on Iran after Tehran downed an American drone.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Monday, Spot Gold prices ended higher by 1.47 percent to close at $1419.2 per tonne. Prices surged as the global tensions further escalated after the U.S. imposed fresh duties on Iran after Tehran downed an American drone. In retaliation of downing their drone, U.S. President Trump imposed sanctions on Iran which further escalated the trade tension between the two countries. Rising global uncertainties boosted the appeal for the safe haven asset, Gold. Optimism over a possible trade deal between US & China seems to fade away which might push more investors to take shelter under the bullion metal. President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. & China will resume with the trade talks before the two presidents meet at the G20 meet which will be held later this month in Japan.


Outlook


Markets expectation of a rate cut by the U.S Federal Reserve weighed on the Dollar Index which continues to support Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading higher by 0.63 percent at $1429.65 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.