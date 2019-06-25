Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Monday, Spot Gold prices ended higher by 1.47 percent to close at $1419.2 per tonne. Prices surged as the global tensions further escalated after the U.S. imposed fresh duties on Iran after Tehran downed an American drone. In retaliation of downing their drone, U.S. President Trump imposed sanctions on Iran which further escalated the trade tension between the two countries. Rising global uncertainties boosted the appeal for the safe haven asset, Gold. Optimism over a possible trade deal between US & China seems to fade away which might push more investors to take shelter under the bullion metal. President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. & China will resume with the trade talks before the two presidents meet at the G20 meet which will be held later this month in Japan.

Outlook

Markets expectation of a rate cut by the U.S Federal Reserve weighed on the Dollar Index which continues to support Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading higher by 0.63 percent at $1429.65 per ounce.

