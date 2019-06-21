Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices ended significantly higher by 2.05 percent to close at $1387.8 per ounce over expectation of a dovish stance by the U.S Federal Reserve. The US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged, but stated that they might trim the rates in their next meeting which is in July 2019 which pressurized the Dollar Index and U.S. Treasury yields. Rising trade tension and worries over weak inflation might pressurize the U.S FED to cut down the rates which weighed on the U.S. Dollar Index and in turn pushed the Gold prices higher.

Outlook

Chances of a rate cut by the U.S. FED might support Gold prices. However, optimism over a possible trade deal between US and China might shift the investors towards riskier assets, denting the appeal for Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading lower by 0.88 percent at $1409.55 per ounce.

