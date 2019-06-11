App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Monday, Spot gold prices ended lower by 0.94 percent to close at $1327.7 per ounce. Prices declined as risk appetite amongst inventors boosted after U.S. President Trump decided not to impose tariffs on Mexico.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Monday, Spot gold prices ended lower by 0.94 percent to close at $1327.7 per ounce. Prices declined as risk appetite amongst inventors boosted after U.S. President Trump decided not to impose tariffs on Mexico. Even the Dollar strengthened and the markets shifted towards riskier assets which weighed on the yellow metal prices. U.S. & Mexico struck a deal last week, side stepping a possible trade war and averting chances of an economic slowdown which dented the appeal for the safe haven asset. On the MCX, gold declined by 0.84 percent to trade at Rs.32660.0 per 10 grams.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade lower after worries over a global slowdown eased a bit after US and Mexico struck a deal and averted the chances of a possible trade war. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.25 percent at $1332.65 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 11:57 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.