App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, On Thursday, spot gold prices rose 0.38 percent to close at $1334.8 per ounce having jumped to their highest in 15 weeks as nagging fears about global trade and expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut encouraged investors to flock toward bullion.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Thursday, spot gold prices rose 0.38 percent to close at $1334.8 per ounce having jumped to their highest in 15 weeks as nagging fears about global trade and expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut encouraged investors to flock toward bullion. Also, a lot of strength in gold is related to trade war tensions which have been increased after Trump’s tariff threats on Mexico. This has led to increase in demand of safe haven assets such as gold. On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell moved away from his "patient" approach and instead acknowledged risks due to trade conflicts, saying the central bank would respond "as appropriate." On the MCX, gold prices rose 1 percent to close at Rs.32800 per 10 gms


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade higher continuing its positive momentum from the previous trading session while change in stance of the US Fed from a rate hike to rate cut is a surprise for global markets. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading lower by 0.1 percent at $1333per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 11:57 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.