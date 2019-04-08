Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Last week, spot gold declined by 0.3 percent after optimism over US China trade deal and better than expected China’s economic data drove the investors towards riskier assets denting the demand for the yellow metal. Investors started taking shelter under the U.S. Dollar, as a safe haven asset over rising global tension which further pressurized Gold. However, dovish stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve, low yields and falling Dollar create a bullish environment for Gold fundamentally.

Outlook

Improving risk appetite amongst investors over stronger U.S. job data pushed the Dollar higher which might pressurize the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; currently the international markets are trading flat at $1300.05 per ounce.

