Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold declined by 0.24 percent to close at $1289.7 per ounce. Gold prices continue to decline as optimism over US-China trade deal and better than expected China’s economic data drove the investors towards riskier assets denting the demand for the yellow metal. However, dovish stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve, low yields and falling Dollar create a bullish environment for Gold fundamentally.

Outlook

Improving risk appetite amongst investors and appreciating Dollar might weigh on the Gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading higher by 0.03 percent at $1295.65 per ounce.

