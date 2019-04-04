Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,On Wednesday, spot gold declined by 0.24 percent to close at $1289.7 per ounce.
Angel Commodities' report on Gold
On Wednesday, spot gold declined by 0.24 percent to close at $1289.7 per ounce. Gold prices continue to decline as optimism over US-China trade deal and better than expected China’s economic data drove the investors towards riskier assets denting the demand for the yellow metal. However, dovish stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve, low yields and falling Dollar create a bullish environment for Gold fundamentally.
Outlook
Improving risk appetite amongst investors and appreciating Dollar might weigh on the Gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading higher by 0.03 percent at $1295.65 per ounce.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.