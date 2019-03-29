Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices declined sharply by 1.47 percent to close at $1290.2 per tonne. Spot Gold prices dipped below the $1300 mark as global worries over Brexit and US-China trade tension increased demand for the U.S. Dollar as a safe haven asset. A positive movement in the US treasury yield further supported the Dollar in turn pushing the Gold price lower. Appreciation in the U.S. Dollar pressurized the yellow metal prices. The U.S. Dollar strengthened against the basket of currencies as others struggled after more dovish indications from central bank. On the MCX, Gold prices declined by 1.28 percent, in line with the international prices to close at Rs.31607 per 10gms.

Outlook

Worries over global economic slowdown pushed investors to take shelter under US Dollar and might in turn pressurize Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading marginally higher by 0.03 percent at $1295.65 per ounce.

