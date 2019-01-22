Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Monday, Spot gold prices declined 0.12 percent to close at $1279.5 per tonne whereas on the MCX prices declined 0.15 percent to close at Rs.32043 per 10 gms. The rate hike pause by FED was supporting the gold prices however, increase in the risk appetite amongst investors coupled with strengthening of Dollar led to a downfall in the Gold prices. Gold prices have risen over 10 percent after hitting 18 months low in August 2018 supported by falling global equities and weaker dollar.

Outlook

On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading lower by 0.4 percent at $1277.55 per ounce.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.